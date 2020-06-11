Ford F-150 & Transit EV Less Than Two Years Away

While there have been a lot of talks about the upcoming all-electric Ford F-150 and Transit van, we still do not know when we will be seeing these models. While we do not have an actual game right now, we do know that it will be coming in less than 24 months.

According to Ford, both models will be arriving within 24 months which put it in the mid of 2022 at most. Based on this timing, Ford’s timing will be a little behind General Motors and also Rivian, the latter will be offering their EV pick up later this year.

Nikola, the new EV startup will also be pushing out an EV pickup of their own later this month as well with deliveries starting next year. With so many competitors coming in soon, it will be interesting to see which electric pickup will come out on top at the end of the day.