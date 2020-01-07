Ford F-Series Trucks To Get Four-Wheel Steering?

While the four-wheel steering is not really something new, it is not something that full-size pickup trucks are usually offered with but Ford might be looking to offer this soon as revealed in their latest patent.

PatentStorm spotted the patent showing how the four-wheel steering design of Ford will work with the Ackerman steering geometry which will allow the inside and outside wheel to trace the different paths and reduce tire scrub and wear.

The patent also contained images that showed the heavy duty pickup truck with a single rear wheels. The gear is mounted to rear axle of the truck suspended by leaf springs.

Of course, at this point, this is just a patent and we might or might not see it being offered on future truck. Would you like to see that happen?