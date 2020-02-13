Ford Flex & Lincoln MKT Recalled, Rear Suspension The Problem

Ford will be recalling their Ford Flex, Lincoln MKT and more after it was reported that there might be an issue with the rear suspension.

The recall will be affecting the 2013 to 2018 Ford Flex, Ford Taurus Police Interceptor, Ford Taurus with SHO Performance Pack and the Lincoln MKT. The report revealed that the rear suspension toe link could fracture if the vehicle is exposed to too much jounce and rebound.

If there is a fracture, the vehicle will not be safe to drive. The recall will affect a total of 227,884 vehicles. Those affected will be getting their left and right-hand rear suspension toe links replace with the upgraded forged toe links.

More details should be arriving soon but owners can also control Ford to learn more about the recall.