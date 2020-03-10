Ford Focus & Fiesta Compensated For PowerShift

The Ford Focus and Ford Fiesta had some issues with their PowerShift automatic transmission and for those owners, it looks like they will be getting some compensation from Ford.

According to Detroit Free Press, some owners might be able to sell the vehicle back to Ford for $22,000 but that will all depend on the number of service visits and repair attempts. Some owners could also get $250 of compensation for their trouble.

It was estimated that there might still about 1.5 million problematic vehicles on the road and more than 2 million vehicles that could be eligible for the compensation.

Models that were affected by the issue are the 2011 to 2016 Ford Fiesta and 2012 and 2016 Ford Focus. The issue was with the Powershift that was said to be stumbling, shuddering, rough shifts, premature wear, and hesitation.