Ford Focus RS: Another Victim Of The EU Emission Laws?

For those living in the US still looking forward to owning a new Ford Focus RS model, it looks like that will not be happening after al.

According to Motor1, Ford has confirmed that there will not be a Ford Focus RS model when the fourth-gen model arrives. Of course, talks about the Focus RS reaching the end of the line has been going around for some time now due to the new CO2 emission law where automakers will have to meet an average of 95grams of CO2 per kilometer next year.

With that, Ford will need to modify the vehicle’s powertrain, control its emission and adjust its finances to make it happen and with everything that is going on right now, Ford probably decided that it was not a good time to start pushing the Ford Focus RS out.

With the Focus RS gone, the most powerful option that customers can opt for will be the Ford Focus ST model.