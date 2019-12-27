Ford Focus RS Hybrid On The Table

To keep with the emission regulations and also keep the Focus RS speedy and fun, Ford will be using their hybrid technology to make it happen and here is what we know right now.

The Ford Focus RS Hybrid will be fitted with a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be fitted with an electric motor developed by GKN. According to the reports, the vehicle will be able to offer about 400hp when it finally arrived.

No word on what transmission the vehicle will be using but we know that the last model was fitted with a six-speed manual transmission. It was speculated that we might see it come with a dual-clutch automatic transmission this week. Of course, Ford has not confirm anything yet.

The electric hybrid model is set to arrive at the end of 2020.