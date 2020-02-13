Ford Focus RS Plug-In Hybrid The Solution Here

There were already some rumors about Ford possibly giving the Ford Focus RS a mild-hybrid engine and now, Autocar reported that the plan will not work with the new CO2 emission regulations anymore.

Because of the change, we will have to wait a little more for the Ford Focus RS to arrive. It was initially predicted that the Ford Focus RS will come fitted with the 2.3 liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine but the new regulation could mean that we will be seeing the 2.5 liters Atkinson cycle four-cylinder engine that will be paired with an electric motor.

If Ford does choose to go down this path, their next focus will have to be the weight of the vehicle as well as the price as the powertrain change would not make sense if it greatly affects those other factors.

With all these changes to be made, it made sense that Ford would want the extra time.