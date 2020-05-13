Ford Issues Multiple Recalls, Mustang Affected

Ford will be issuing a few recalls to bring back a few of their models including the Ford Mustang and Ford Expedition.

The biggest recall will affect about 25,081 units of the 2020 Ford Expedition and 2020 Lincoln Navigator. The issue was with the Pre-Collision Assist feature that does not turn on. Without it on, the driver will not be warned when a collision is imminent and it would not slow down the vehicle and try to avoid the impact. Affected models were Expeditions made from the 16th of April 2019 until the 20th of March 2020 at their Kentucky Truck Plant and Nvifators made from the 15th of July 2019 to the 19th of March 2020. Those affected will get their body control module to reprogram.

The other recall will involve the 2020 Ford Mustang made from the 26th of April and the 10th of October 2019 and Navigator made from the 16th of October 2018 to the 13th of October 2019. With these models, the “transmission not in park” message would only be active for 3 seconds when it is supposed to be active for 10 with the message on display for 30 minutes.

The last recall will affect the Transit Connect model due to its panoramic sunroof not bonded correctly to the body which would lead to a loud wind noise while driving. The fix will include reinstalling the sunroof glass so that it is attached properly.