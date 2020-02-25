Ford Mustang Mach 1 Spotted Once More?

There are a lot of talks and speculations of the Ford Mustang Mach 1 and the latest spy shots seem to provide more to talk about.

The last Mach 1 spy shots seem to suggest that the vehicle will be coming in with a GT like design but the new prototype seems to suggest that the GT design will be contained in the back and sides while the front will look closer to the GT350 with the larger grille below the headlights and updated lower turn signals.

Some poeple think that this could be the Bullitt model but with talks of that getting killed off after 2020, the changes of this being that seems even more unlikely now.

There is still a lot that we do not know but we should be learning more about it at the New York Auto Show.