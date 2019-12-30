Ford Mustang Mach-E Arrival Date Revealed

Those that did put down their name for the new Ford Mustang Mach-E can’t wait to get their hands on one of the most hyped-up cars of the years so any new details would be welcome at this point.

According to a member from MachEForum.com, Ford is looking to convert their online reservations to firm orders soon which means customer deliveries could be happening sooner than we think.

It was added that dealers will start reaching out to customers that placed a reservation for the Ford Mach-E this spring. Those that confirm the order, trim and price will be refunded the $500 deposit and be considered as the final order.

Ford will be finalizing its production schedule in the summer and production is expected to start in the fall of 2020.