Ford Mustang Mach-E: Keep Your Hands Free

Ford is slowly releasing more details about their upcoming Ford Mustang Mach-E with the latest announcement suggesting that the vehicle will come with a feature that will free up the driver’s had.

According to Ford, the Mach-E will come with the new Hands-Free mode from Ford as part of the Co-Pilot 360 suite. The feature will allow drivers to take their hands off the wheel in certain situations.

The system can be activated on pre-mapped roads but the driver will still have to pay attention to the road. There will be a few driver-facing cameras installed to ensure that the driver’s head and eyes are directed towards the road.

One other update that the vehicle will get is the stop-and-go adaptive cruise control will now remain active for 30 seconds more after stopping. The prices for all these new features have not been announced yet.