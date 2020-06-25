Ford Mustang Mach-E Latest Leak Show Off Prices

More details of the upcoming Ford Mustang Mach-E were leaked this week as Mach-E Forum got their hands on the order guide for the vehicle which not only revealed some additional detail about the vehicle but some prices.

From the list, we can see that the Mach-E Premium will now come with a $51,000 price tag, the Premium First Edition model will start from $60,400 while the California Route 1 will retail for $52,900.

On top of that, the usable battery capacity was also highlighted in the document. The Standard Range battery is a 75-kilowatt hour unit that twill offer 230miles on a full charge while the Extended Range battery will have 300miles of range to offer with its bigger battery pack.

The base model will also be offered some package option including the Comfort/Appearance package and Comfort/Technology package. These will come with heated front seats, heated steering wheel, power folding mirror and more.