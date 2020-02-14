Ford Mustang Mach-E Will Not Favor Anyone

It was previously speculated that the Ford Mustang Mach-E will be released in Europe first before coming to the US but it has now been confirmed that both regions will be getting the Ford Mustang Mach-E at the same time.

The new Ford Mustang Mach-E will be coming in as the only full electric vehicle that Ford has to offer now although they do have a few plug-in hybrid options to offer. They also announce that they are working on a new Lincoln EV model that is expected to arrive in 2022 and will come riding on the Rivian platform.

With the arrival of new EVs models in Europe, Ford will also be building 1000 charging stations for employees at Ford facilities in Europe. They will also be working under IONITY consortium to bring 400 fast-charging stations with 350kilowatt capacity to Europe before 2020 ends.

Deliveries for the Ford Mustang Mach-E will be arriving later this year while the GT model will only be arriving next year.