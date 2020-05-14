Ford Puma ST Has Nothing To Hide

Ford has just started teasing the upcoming Ford Puma ST model and now they are showing us what it would look like by testing it without any covers on in Nurburgring.

The images taken by spy photographers showed the vehicle with no camo on. The ST model looked very similar to the ST-Line model but by taking a closer look at the front bumper, we can see that there is a lip spoiler extension. In the back, there is also a single tailpipe that gives way to dual tops. The wheels match what we could see from the teaser image as well.

The new Ford Puma ST is expected to come in with a 200hp turbocharged three-cylinder engine, the same engine that was offered don’t eh Fiesta ST model. It should also be mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

The Ford Puma ST is expected to go on sale in Europe at the end of this year.