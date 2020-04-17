Formula One Race Will Still Go On Without Spectators?

With COVID-19 affecting so many countries right now, more than a few organizers had to cancel their event to help slow down the spread of the virus but it looks like Formula One might still go on.

according to the reports from BBC, some of the team bosses had an online meeting and that they might be looking into started a close gate race in Austria in July before heading to Silverstone, the home venue for 7 of the 10 teams.

According to Ross Brawn, the managing director of Formula One, they are looking at how they can further protect the people are the race and how to make it safer. Even if they managed to get that all figured out, they will also have to work past all the travel restrictions that are in place in a few countries right now.

For now, they are hoping that they can get some of the races done before the Asian and Middle Eastern races later this year.