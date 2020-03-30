Future Lexus Models Will Arrive Without Traditional Side Mirrors

It looks like future Lexus models could be doing away with traditional side mirrors as the automakers continue to work on their digital side-view camera and monitor.

The new tech would add monitor to the vehicles to give drivers a clear high-definition view. When the turn signal is activated, the monitor on that side will go into extended view making sure there is no blind spot for the driver.

On top of that, the system also has adjustable brightness and has the option for automatic camera retraction. The camera are also designed to be weather-proof.

There could also be a built-in heater that would prevent the system from freezing so that it does not stop working during colder weather. The tech is already being offered on the ES 300h. As for whether we will be seeing more of it, it will all depend on the regulations.