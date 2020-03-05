General Motors: Electrifying Starts From Within

General Motors have been trying to make EV models more convenient for the masses but before that happens, they are starting things off from within as the automaker announced that they will triple the amount of charging infrastructure in their current workplace.

That means they will be working to add 3500 more plugs in their workplace in the US and Canada. GM is also working on releasing a few EVs soon including the Cadillac EV and the GMC Hummer EV model which they teased at the Super Bowl this year.

General Motors have also announced that they will be working to have their US facilities 100% powered by renewable energy by 2030 with their global operations to follow by 2040.

The automakers will start installing their Level 2 chargers later this year.