General Motors Not Attending CES Next Year

In recent years, we have been seeing more and more automakers choosing to show off some of heir new models at CES and while GM did confirm that they will be attending the event next year, it was now reported that GM might be having second thoughts.

According to MotorTrend, GM has decided not to attend CES next year and it is believed that it was because of the 40-day UAW strike this fall. Mary Barra, the CEO of the company did reveal that they actually wanted to show off an electric vehicle with autonomous technology but that the vehicle was not ready.

It was later reported that Cruise, the self-driving vehicle subsidiary of GM send out some invitations to the media for another event in January so maybe that is where they plan to show it?

Some people think that it could have been an EV crossover for Cadillac but we will just have to wait and see.