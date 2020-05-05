Genesis G70 Major Update Possible?

The Genesis G70 was seen getting tested out in the open in Europe and looking at how much was covered up, some people have started speculated that the vehicle will be getting some major upgrades for its mid-cycle refresh.

Instead of just getting a new set of lights and updated bumper, it seems like the vehicle could be getting some updated material to improve the performance and efficiency fo the vehicle. It was also speculated that Genesis could be keeping the manual transmission for a little longer.

We are also expecting to see the updated G70 come with an updated engine that would allow it to offer more in terms of engine output which would be something that the fans would welcome.

For now, there are not many details about the Genesis G70 yet but we are hoping that we will get to learn more about it soon.