Genesis G70 Wagon Possibly Coming To Europe?

There have long been talks about Genesis possibly working on a wagon model for the longest time now and while nothing has been confirmed yet, it looks like Genesis might be working on one but not for the US market.

According to Car and Driver, when asked if a G70 wagon is in the works, CEO William Lee replayed saying that they do have a study for that but did not say if the study would be turned into a production model or not.

If it does, many believe the US will be left out as wagon does not seems to be getting much attention here while in Europe, there is still a market for wagon.

As for now, there is not much to know about the Genesis G70 wagon but hopefully, we have more details to be offered soon.