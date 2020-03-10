Genesis G90 IIHS Rating Now Out!

IIHS has finally tested out the updated Genesis G90 and they have now announced the rating for the vehicle. Unsurprisingly, the vehicle was given the Top Safety Pick + rating, the highest rating IIHS has to offer.

The rating was given after the Genesis G90 was given a Good rating for all of the crash tests including the moderate overlap front barrier crash, small overlap front barrier on both sides, side-impact crash and more. The vehicle was also given a Good rating for the roof-crush strength and head-restraint performance.

The vehicle, which comes with an automated emergency braking systems which were rated as Superior in the test in 12mph and 25mph. Its headlights were also given a Good rating which is something that a lot of models have been struggling with.

Other Genesis models that were also given the Top Safety Pick + rating includes the G80 and G70.