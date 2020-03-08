Genesis GV80 SUV: Price Tag Announced

We are not that far away from Genesis GV80 now and Genesis has revealed a little more details about the vehicle including its price list. Here is what we know right now.

Customers will get to choose from two Geneses GV80 version, the GV8- 2.5T and GV80 3.5T model. The 2.5T will be coming in with a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine while the 3.5T model will be offered with a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 engine. While the 2.5T will be offered with both rear and all-wheel drive while the 3.5T model will be offered with AWD only.

Both versions will be offered with three trim options starting from Standard, Advanced and Prestige. The standard model will be coming with a 14.5inch touchscreen, heated seats, power tailgate, LED exterior lighting, power-adjustable steering column, automatic emergency braking and more.

The top of the range model will come with additional feature slike Nappa leather seating, 12.3inch digital instrument cluster, and more. The GV80 is expected to arrive this summer.