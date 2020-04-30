GMC Hummer EV Will Take The Stage Another Day

GM has been hyping up the upcoming all-electric GMC Hummer for some time now but it looks like we will have to wait a little longer before we can actually see the Hummer EV model as GM has updated us on the situation.

According to GM, the Hummer EV which was supposed to be unveiled on the 20th of May will now be postponed to a later date adding that the pandemic has affected a number of vehicle operations and the reveal as well.

On the bright side, they also added that the development of the Hummer EV was not affected so we should be able to see it soon. As for when they plan to debut it now, GM has not offered a date yet but they did drop a new teaser video.

The upcoming Hummer EV will be offered with a few electric powertrain options including one that will have 1000hp to offer and will only need less than 3 seconds to go from 0-60mph.