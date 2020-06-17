Goodwood Festival Of Speed Cancelled For This Year

It looks like it will be a quiet year at the Goodwood estate this year as the organizer officially announce that the Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival will no longer be happening.

There was already an indication that the event might not happen when it was announced earlier this year that the Festival will be postponed. No new date was given then and now it was announced that the event will no longer be happening.

According to the organizer, the canceled will impact the business heavily but then again, the safety of customers and staff is more important now than ever.

Since these events do help them generate income, these quiet few months will but the estate at a strain. We are all hoping things will go back to normal soon but it looks like we will have to sit it out this year.