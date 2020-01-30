Google Stadia More Free Games Added

Stadia Pro members will get to try out two more games for free next month as Google announces the two free games for February.

On the blog, it was revealed that players will get to play Gylt and Metro Exodus for free next month. Both games will be free for the Stadia Pro members starting from the 1st of February.

Some of those that got the Stadia Founders hardware on the 19th of November will still have a few weeks in February to try out the new free games before their Pro trials end. After that, they will have to pay $10 a month to keep the Pro status.

Google also announced that they are looking to expand Stadia to more devices soon but no dates and detail have been announced yet. They did say that they will have a few more exclusive games coming our way in a few months’ time.