Honda Issue Recall Over Fuel Pump Issue, Accord & Civic Included

More Honda models are experiencing fuel pump issues as Honda has now issued a new recall for their Honda and Acura model and here is what we know now.

The recalled will affect models from 2018 to 2020 including Honda Accords, Honda Civic, Civic Type R, HR-V, Honda Insights, and Fits. On the side of the Acura, models that will be affected include Acura NSX, Acura RDX, RLX, and RLX Sport Hybrid.

The issue here is a low-pressure fuel pump inside the fuel tanks causing it to fail leading to vehicle stalling. It was explained that the fuel pump could fail because of the swelling of the fuel pump motor impeller causing it to seize.

Those affected by the recall will be notified by Honda soon. Affected models will be getting their fuel pump to replace for free.