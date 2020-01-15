Honda S660 Gets A Few More Accessories

Not only will be the 2020 Honda S660 come in with a list of upgrades but the vehicle will also be getting some new accessories thanks to the Tokyo Auto Salon.

These new accessories were on display at Honda Access this week ranging from styling accessories to performance accessories. Accessories that customers will find include the new active rear spoiler, aggressive bumpers with gloss black inserts, new S660 side decals, aluminum wheels with three finish options and also other neat upgrades like the black logo in the back and aluminum fuel filler cap.

On the inside, there will be some sportier upgrades like the carbon fiber center console, Alcantara steering wheel, seat surfaces and more. Customers can also choose to add on the driver’s side door pocket which can be used to store cards and tickets. For those looking to improve the performance of the S660, there is also the coilover suspension kit, sports brake pads and more.

The new Honda S660 accessories will be arriving on the 10th of January in Japan the same day that the vehicle will be arriving.