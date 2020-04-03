Honda To Release 2 EVs For 2024

While some automakers already have a few electric vehicles to offer in the US right now, Honda’s offering has been pretty minimal with the Honda Clarity EV being the only EV model offered here but it looks like Honda is working on offering more EVs in the US as they announced that two more are being worked on.

The announcement was made with GM as the new Honda EVs will be build based on GM’s electric car tech. The cars will be riding on the new global EV platform by GM and will be powered by GM’s new Ultium batteries.

On top of that, the new Honda EVs is said to come with OnStar and hands-free SuperCruise advanced driver-assist system. They will also be built at GM plants in North America.

Honda, on the other hand, will be working on the exterior, interior and the final driving characteristic of the vehicle. These 2 EVs will be arriving as 2024 models.