Hyundai 45 EV Feeling More Daring Now

The Hyundai 45 EV was spotted getting tested a few times now but this time, the vehicle was spotted with much less camo on revealing some extra detail about the upcoming model.

The light camo allowed us to see the 45’s pop-out door handles along with a partial roll cage possible because it was going to be tested on the tracks soon. It also looks like the vehicle will be getting some important exterior features from the concept we saw last year.

The powertrain is still a mystery right now but there were speculations about the vehicle getting an updated version of the Kona Electric 201hp EV system. As for the inside, we are not expecting to see the lounge-like interior design from the concept that make it to the actual production model.

As for when we will be seeing the vehicle make its debut, well, we will just have to wait and see.