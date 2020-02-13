Hyundai 45 EV Spotted For The First Time

Hyundai showed off their new car concept called the Hyundai 45 EV during its 45th anniversary. At that time, they did not mention if the concept will be turned into a production model or not but now, it looks like they do plan to release a production version.

The vehicle was spotted getting tested out in the open. The vehicle was well covered but we could still make out some of the details like the angular grille and sunken-in headlights in the front. There is a bigger glass area now.

When Hyundai showed it off, they reveal that it will have its battery fitted to the floor but that was the only detail that they have provided so far. Some people speculate that we might see it come with a 201hp electric motor that will be paired with a 64kWh battery pack similar to the one seen on the Kona Electric.

Hopefully, more details will be revealed this year when the vehicle is revealed.