Hyundai Elantras A Fire Risk, Recall Issued

Hyundai will be recalling their Hyundai Elantras after it was discovered that there might be an electrical short in the vehicle that could lead to a fire in the engine compartment regardless of whether the vehicle is on or not.

The recall will affect about 429,686 units of Hyundai Elantras from 206 to 2011 and Hyundai Elantra Touring from 2007 to 2011. At this point, Hyundai engineers have not located the faulty part yet but they have a suspicion that it could be related to the ABS.

The investigation started after the 2007 Hyundai Elantra caught fire back in 2017. The vehicle was too damaged for them to the actual cause they did concluded that it had something to do with the ABS.

It was suggested that moisture in the ABS module could have lead to a fire. Those affected by the recall will be getting a new relay which will power down the ABS module when the vehicle is turned off. Recalls will be starting on the 3rd of April.