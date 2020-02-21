Hyundai & Kia Wants To Shift When Necessary

Hyundai and Kia are showing off one of their new tech called the Information Communication Technology Connected Shift System that will allow the vehicle to shift only when it is needed. Here is what we know so far.

According to the automakers, the new transmission control system will optimize shift logic to improve the efficiency of the vehicle and also reduce hear hunting by using real-time traffic data and the built-in 3D navigation to feed the advanced safety and driver-assist tech so that it can choose the right gear for the vehicle.

The system uses traffic, camera, sensors, navigation route, elevation, and topographical data to control the transmission which leads to the decrease in shifts.

They did not announce when we will be seeing the new tech but the automakers did say that they are committed to bringing the tech to the future.