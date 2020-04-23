Hyundai Kona N: The Detail Is In The Back

The Hyundai Kona N have been spotted out in the open a few times now but this time, the vehicle was spotted with a tighter camo on giving us a better idea of what is coming our way.

The Kona N was spotted in Nuburgringa and this time, it had a little more details to offer this time. We know that the Kona N will be coming in with some huge brakes and exhaust tips and we got to see part of those now. The vehicle will probably not have any functional air intakes in the front either since those were closed off in these images.

It was speculated that the Kona N could be fitted with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The same one that was fitted onto the Veloster N but there were also talks about a larger more powerful engine being offered as well.

So far, there have not been any details on what the Kona N will be offering but hopefully, we will learn more about it soon.