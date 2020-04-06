Hyundai Prophecy EV Concept: What We Know Now

We got a glimpse of the joystick-controlled Prophecy EV concept last month and now Hyundai is revealing a little more about what the concept was fitted with.

The concept will be riding on the new EV platform called the Electric Global Modular Platform. It was added that the compact design of the platform would allow the vehicle to have more space on the inside.

The exterior design is based on the “Sensuous Sportiness” design language with aerodynamic propeller wheels and pixelated lights. On the inside, the vehicle was fitted with joysticks that will replace the standard steering wheel. There is also the Smart Posture Care System which will automatically adjust the seat based on the inputted information.

According to reports, the new Prophecy concept will preview the design and tech of future Hyundai models but we will have to wait and see what makes it over and what gets cut.