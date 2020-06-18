Hyundai Santa Cruz: New Spy Shots Surface

The upcoming Hyundai Santa Cruz has been spotted out in the open a few times now and there are now a new set of spy shots that has made its way online.

What is different this time is that the front end will be fitted with a tighter camo so more details could be made out. From what we have seen so far, it looks like the Santa Cruz will not be adopting a squarish design and will be sticking pretty close to the concept that we have seen so far.

We still do not know what we will be seeing under the hood but some people think that the Santa Fe engine options could be carried over like the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine and the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

Hyundai have already confirmed the production status of their Hyundai Santa Cruz so we should be getting a lot more details soon.