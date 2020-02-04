Hyundai Santa Cruz Out And About

Although Hyundai have been trying to keep it a secret, it is hard to deny that the Hyundai Santa Cruz is heading into production soon as the vehicle was just spotted getting tested out in the open once more.

This was teased back in 2015 when Hyundai showed off the HCD-15 Santa Cruz concept at the North Ameican International Auto Show. It was later added that Hyundai could be working on a production model.

However, things got pretty quiet since then and most people assume that Hyundai might have changed their mind and choose not to go ahead with it but it looks like things are starting back up for Hyundai as more reports claim that Hyundai is working on the Santa Cruz and all these new spy shots seems to support that as well.

Of course, we might have to wait sometime before the production model arrives as it is only expected to arrive in 2021.