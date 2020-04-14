Hyundai Veloster N: Transmission Options Revealed

We know that the Hyundai Veloster N will be coming with a six-speed manual transmission option but besides that, the vehicle will also be getting a dual-clutch automatic transmission.

News about it coming with the transmission option has been going around for some time but Hyundai has officially announced it this week. The announcement was accompanied by a video showing the Veloster N with the transmission.

The post also describes the transmission as an eight-speed “Wet Dual-Clutch Transmission which is probably the same one that the Sonata N-Line model is offered with right now.

While most people believe that the transmission will come with the 2021 model year Veloster N, the video seems to suggest that we will already be seeing it on the 2020 Veloster N model. Well, we are not comparing if it does arrive sooner.