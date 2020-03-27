Indy 500 Pushed Back Amid Coronavirus Concerns

With everything that has been going on right now, a lot of event organizers will have to rethink their plans for the year. It was announced this week that Indianapolis 500 will have to reschedule now.

According to Roger Penske, the safety of their participants are their top priority now and they have decided that postponing the event would be the best option for now.

The event was supposed to be a memorable one this year as it was going to be the first 500 under new ownership. Penske has also invested missions to upgrade the speedway but it looks like we will have to wait to see the improved speedway now.

For now, the Indy road course race has been set to the 4th of July, one day before Nascar races at The Brickyard. As for the other races like the one at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama and Circuit of the Americas in Texas, those will still stick to the original date for now. The 500 new schedules will start with practices on the 12th of August.