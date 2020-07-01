Ineos Projekt Grenadier SUV Has A Debut Date Now

Ineos will be showing off their new Grenadier SUV soon but before that, they released a new teaser giving us a look at how the new SUV will look like when it finally arrives.

We got to see the front left corner fo the vehicle where the raised hood was highlighted along with the embossed logo on the side. We were also given a peek at the wheel arches and exposed hinges on the windshield.

There were also other spies shots of the vehicle that made its way online showing off the two road headlights in from and the smaller fog lights. Powering it should be the 3.0-liter gasoline and diesel engine from BMW.

Ineos will officially be showing off the SUV tomorrow where we will be learning more about what the SUV will have to offer.