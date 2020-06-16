Infiniti Future Reboot Detailed

Infiniti revealed their plan for the future not too long ago focusing on the Nissan Plus strategy and now they have offered up for details.

According to Infiniti, their brand will continue to offer up luxury vehicles instead of watered-down versions of Nissan models. Their main objective is to bring more money for the company. It was added that they already have a few new products on the way including a new crossover with a fastback-line roofline called the QX55.

To cut costs, Infiniti will have to share platforms and components which means models like the Q50 and Q60 might get cut soon. Infiniti also explain that new models will also come with a new design language, better tech, and also a more modern interior.

After the QX55, we can also look forward to seeing the next-gen QX60 model which is set to arrive in 2021 and will be sharing the same bones as the Pathfinder.