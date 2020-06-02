Infiniti Will Stick With Nissan Plus

Things are not looking so great on the side of Infiniti right now but they still have plans for its future.

According to Ashwani Gupta, Nissan COO, the Infiniti will be coming back as Nissan Plus which is something that we have been seeing quite often with Infiniti upgrading on Nissan vehicles.

Some of the models that we would like to see be turned into an Infiniti model would be the Nissan Altima. We should also expect to see more electric vehicles coming from Nissan and Infiniti in the future as we have already seen the Nissan IMs Concept and Infiniti Q Inspiration Concept.

It is also believed that Nissan is looking to pitch the Inifiti against models from Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz but we might have to wait a while before we see anything from Infiniti possibly only in 2023.