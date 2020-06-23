Jaguar I-Pace: What’s New?

The Jaguar I-Pace will be coming in with a few new upgrades. Here is what we know right now.

Previously, the Jaguar I-Pace was offered with a 7kW on-board charger but the updated model will now come with a three-phase 11kW unit as standard. With this, the vehicle will be able to get 33miles out of 1 hour of charge time and 8.6 hours to get to full.

On top of that, the updated model will also come with the Pivi Pro infotainment system now which was also offered on the Land Rover Defender. On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with a 12.3inch digital instrument cluster, 10inch, and 5inch touchscreens with a system update with OTA upgrades.

On the outside, the vehicle will be offered with a few new paint color options and a new 19inch wheel design. The 360 degrees 3D surround will now be offered as standard as well.

The Jaguar I-Pace will be offered for £65,195.