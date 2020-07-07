Jaguar Land Rover Not Giving Up On Diesel Yet

With electric vehicles getting so much more attention now, diesel-powered models are really getting overlooked but some automakers still think that there is hope for diesel.

One such automaker is the Jaguar Land Rover. According to the product engineering boss Nick Rogers, they want to also look into offering super clean diesel engines and that they will continue to invest in clean diesel along with cleaner gasoline vehicles.

It was added that diesel can still be an important part of the market if it was made to be efficient especially when combined to become a PHEV model. So far, Mercedes is the only one that has a diesel plug-in powertrain powered model in the market but based on this, we might actually see more from Jaguar soon.

Do you think diesel is still relevant in the current market?