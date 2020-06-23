Jaguar XE & XF To Become One Model?

With the Jaguar XE and Jaguar XF both not doing so well on their own, there are rumors that the automaker might merge them into one.

No announcement was made yet but according to Autocar, the spot could be filled by a city-friendly hatch that would come in to compete with models like the BMW 1 Series, Audi A3, and the Mercedes-Benz A-Class.

It was explained that Jaguar might be seeing the appeal of having a smaller model and that they want to have something to offer the younger audiences as well. As to how they will go about building one, we will have to wait and see. There were some speculations that we might see it a BMW platform underneath as Jagaur looks for ways to cut costs.

There were also talks about the XE and the XF getting replaced by a compact sedan that is more focused on being eco-friendly. This model will come with a mild hybrid or plug-in hybrid tech.

Since nothing has been announced yet, it is best to take it all with a pinch of salt for now.