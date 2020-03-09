Jaguar XJ EV Model Spotted Braving The Cold

We are all waiting patiently for the new Jaguar XJ electric model but before that happened, the vehicle was spotted getting testing out in the cold. Here is what we have learned so far.

It was revealed that the electric Jaguar XJ will be coming with a Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) platform and will be coming in as the first full-electric luxury sports saloon in the world according to Jaguar but where does that put the Porsche Taycan and Tesla?

While most of the vehicle was covered up, we can still make out the four-door shape. Jaguar also added that it will be fitted with the 90.2kWh battery packs that will have about 292miles of range to offer.

Hopefully, more details will be coming our way soon.