Jeep Cherokee Recalled Over Transmission Problem

FCA will be issuing a recall to bring back the Jeep Cherokee in the US after it was discovered that there might be an issue with the transmission.

In the report, it was explained that FCA investigation discovered that the driveline connection might slip. When this happens, the vehicle could lose propulsion and prevent the transmission from engaging PARK.

Those affected by the recall will get updated software installed that will alert the driver when the malfunction happens. If the vehicle is on the road and moving, the computer will shunt power to the rear wheel to maintain propulsion. If the vehicle is in park, the system will apply parking brake automatically to stop it from rolling away.

The recall will affect models from 2014 to 2017 with about 67,248 units being affected by the recall. Owners should start receiving notices from FCA in July.