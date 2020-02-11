Jeep Gladiator Dealers Sweeten Deals For Consumers

When the 2020 Jeep Gladiator was first released, the demand for the vehicle was so high that dealers started adding more than $10k to the price but it looks like things are slowing down now.

According to Automotive News, Jeep dealers are now cutting the price of eh Gladiator to attract more customers with some dealers offering up to $9k discount.

This might be causing the slow sales the last few months with the vehicle only staying ahead of models like the Honda Ridgeline and GMC Canyon. The expensive price tag also put a lot of people off the vehicle but now with the new discount and some new off-road variant, maybe the sales and interest in the Jeep Gladiator would pick back up once more but we will have to wait and see.

While the Gladiator is struggling, models like the Toyota Tacoma and Chevrolet Colorado does not seem to have any problem attracting new customers.