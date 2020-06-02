Jeep Grand Cherokee Prototype Drops More Camo

The Jeep Grand Cherokee has been spotted getting tested out in the open a few times now but this time, the spy shots showed the vehicle with a little less camo on.

With some of the camo being shed, we might be able to pick out some additional details about the upcoming Jeep Grand Cherokee. The form-fitting disguises seem to reveal that the vehicle will be getting a new side-view mirror, cargo rails. We also get to see the production style grille and headlights this time.

The rest of the vehicle looks pretty similar to what we have seen so far. In terms of engine, it was reported that the vehicle could be getting a new inline-six engine but nothing has been confirmed yet.

The redesigned Grand Cherokee is expected to arrive later this year but with the pandemic, we might see some changes to the timetable.