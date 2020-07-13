Jeep Has An Answer For Bronco?

Ford finally took the covers off their Ford Bronco and Jeep wanted to be part of the fun by releasing a new sketch of what looked like a Gladiator or a Wrangler.

The vehicle in the image had 392 scripted on the hood scoop which means it is fitted with the 6.4 liter Hemi V8 engine from Dodge. This has led many to speculated that Jeep might be working on a V8 powered vehicle that could go up against the Bronco.

This will not be the first time Jeep had explored the idea of having a V8 off-road vehicle but they are a few issues that they will have to figure out first before they really work on one.

Earlier last year, it was reported that Jeep is in the early stages of working on a high-performance off-road deep Gladiotr Hercules model but so far, we have not seen anything yet.