Jeep Wrangler & Gladiator Heads Back Over Fire Risk

NHTSA will be issuing a recall to bring back the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator after it was reported that the manual transmission issue would lead to the vehicle catching fire.

The recalled will affect the 2018 to 2020 Jeep Wrangler and 2020 Jeep Gladiator model that was fitted with manual transmission. It was estimated that about 33,237 units will be affected by this recall.

It was explained that the clutch pressure plates could overheat and fracture leading to a fire. The vehicle could also lose its ability to move or the debris could cause other components to fall off. Some of the early symptoms of the issue are that customers will start smelling like something is burning or the clutch pedal act abnormally.

Jeep is still working on the remedy for the issue but recalls will start on the 22nd of April